The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has rescued two Nigerians, Adams John and Victor Obialu, who were stranded in Kenya as a result of irregular migration and visa overstay.

While receiving the excited duo in Abuja, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians against irregular migration and improper documentation, even as she counselled citizens to take visa guidelines and policies of other countries seriously to avoid prosecution.

She urged Nigerians to be of good conduct whenever and wherever they find themselves by obeying the laws of the country of stay.

Reiterating President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians where ever they are, Dabiri-Erewa expressed appreciation to the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for the swift response on the matter as well as the Nigerian mission in Kenya.

The chairman appealed to Nigerians not to deliberately ignore laws of their host country, noting that “anyone who commits a crime will face the penalty.”

On their part, Adams and Victor, after narrating their ordeals which include serving a six-month jail term, said they “are just too very happy to be back home at last.

“All our prayers was for us to come back home. The stress we went through is not worth it. My advice to all Nigerians is to be cautious of all the laws and order,” adding that “no matter the circumstance, home remains the best place to be.”

John had travelled to Kenya in 2017 and was arrested for visa over stay which earned him a six month imprisonment while Obialu was also imprisoned for passport and visa irregularities.