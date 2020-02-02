The 4 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Benin on Saturday promised its personnel improved discipline and sustained training to meet the Nigerian Army constitutional roles in 2020.

The Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Usman Bello, made the promise during the Brigade’s West Africa Social Activities (WASA) held at the Ekehuan cantonment in Benin.

Bello said that discipline and training would also help in actualising the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai’s vision for the year.

He explained that the event was meant to take officers and soldiers away from their regimental life to an atmosphere where they unwind and relax with their families and civilian counterparts.

He added that Saturday’s event was another opportunity for the personnel to be together with their families and friends to celebrate as well as thank God for a successful 2019.

He disclosed that the Brigade covers the entire Edo and the Southern Senatorial district of Ondo state with mandate of maintaining peace and uplifting socio-economic development of the region.

He, therefore, sued for the continuous support of all relevant stakeholders in eradicating all forms of criminality in the society.

In his remarks, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, who was the Guest of honour said that culture was the people’s power.

Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said that culture should be used for coexistence and preservation of Nigeria.

He said that the Nigerian Army would continue to protect the territorial integrity of the Nation and urged the civil populace to always cooperate with the military through giving of useful information.

He also urged that the synergy between the Army and sister security agencies be sustained.

He commended all security agencies for the successes recorded during the exercise crocodile smile IV, adding that the successes paved way for the secured environment during the yuletide.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four personnel of the brigade were awarded for their outstanding performance and meritorious services to the Brigade.

The award included best female soldier, best male soldier, most discipline soldier and best Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) for 2019.

NAN also reports that activities carried out during the event were tug-of-war, cultural display and dances, as well as comedy. (NAN)