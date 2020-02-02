Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christen Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and other members of the RCCG for their protest against insecurity in Nigeria just as he asked if RCCG Pastor Yemi Osinbajo the Vice President will join in the march?

Pastor Enoch Adeboye,on Sunday lead Christians in a peaceful protest in Lagos against insecurity in Nigeria.

The man of God speaking on Sunday during the RCCG’s monthly Thanksgiving prayed to the Load saying: “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle hailed RCCG GO Pastor Enoch Adeboye for conducting the protest march against the killings in the land.

Fani-Kayode said:’I commend them & hope that they will find the courage to accept that they made a mistake by supporting Buhari in the first place.

I saw a sizable bunch of people at Lekki Phase 1 gate protesting. Then I drove into the Estate and saw another group of protesters. Apparently, it’s RCCG members. We are finally getting there. Waiting to see if DSS will clamp down on a whole church & it’s leaders. pic.twitter.com/UgNzCwmiZQ — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) February 2, 2020

Fani-Kayode also said: ‘In 2 weeks a Christian student was executed, a Rev. father beheaded, 23 Christians slaughtered in Plateau, one of the 4 kidnapped seminarians butchered in Kaduna and a Christian lady murdered whilst her husband and children remain with her kidnappers! May God deliver us!

Fani-Kayode said he was not surprised about the American Visa ban on Nigerians asking ‘What do you expect when ur Govt. encourages BH &Fulani militants.Our country has become a haven for the most dangerous terrorist orgs. in the world over 4 years. Do you expect @realDonaldTrump to close his eyes to that?’

When Oduduwa is established we have a place to keep people like him. Meanwhile I advise him to stop eating …,to stop betraying the people of the SW,to stop sabotaging,dividing & destroying the South,to stop trying to ignite a religious war &to stop opposing Amotekun.’

I salute the RCCG on the protest against insecurity currently going on nationwide & want to urge other churches, including mosques, artisans, students, youths & other working classes to join in the struggle to liberate our dear Country. Resistance is the key to liberation. pic.twitter.com/vaTY05sfAQ — Towolawi Jamiu (@jharmo) February 2, 2020