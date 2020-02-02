Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on Sunday lead Christians in a peaceful protest in Lagos against insecurity in Nigeria.

HAPPENING NOW: Pastor Adeboye lead RCCG national protest against insecurity in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/vpIPrKJOag — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) February 2, 2020

The man of God speaking on Sunday during the RCCG’s monthly Thanksgiving prayed to the Load saying: “Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

He told all members of RCCG in the widely televised Thanksgiving service that after the service, members should go for a prayer walk according to age.

Some he said would march around the church because of their age and others should march with me to Atan Cemetery and back.

Today, Sunday, 2nd of February, 2020, members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God led by her General Overseer, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, embarked on a prayer walk that will usher in a new dawn in our dear country, Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/aSssIAmgPe — RCCG PUBLIC RELATIONS (@RCCG_PR) February 2, 2020

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, had earlier announced series of activities aimed at asking for divine intervention in stopping the killing of innocent Nigerians and giving the government the capacity to overcome terror in the country.