A 30-year-old housewife, Olufowobi Shukurat and her husband, Olufowobi Ayuba, are in police net for allegedly beating her five-year-old step-son, Azeem Olufowobi to death.

It was gathered that Ayuba, the biological father of the boy had separated from his mother years back and had insisted on training the child by himself before he married Shukurat.

Shukurat was said to have while beating the boy, hit him with a heavy object on the head, resulting in a fracture on his skull, leading to his death.

The couple, both residents of Oshodi-Oke area of Ogijo in Ogun state have taken the remains of the boy to Ajah area of Lagos, where they secretly buried him.

However, concerned neighbours hinted the police on the alleged criminal act, leading to the arrest of the couple on Sunday at 12:30p.m.

According to the Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi: “The suspects were arrested following information received from members of the public who informed the police at Ogijo division that the deceased boy was beaten with an object on his head which gave him a skull injury that eventually resulted to the death of the victim.

“Information further revealed that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to Ajah in Lagos state where he was secretly buried.

“Upon the information, the police quickly mobilized detectives to the scene where the couple who have started packing their belongings away from the area were promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has been maltreating the victim whose mother has separated from the father due to irreconcilable differences.

“On the fateful day, the boy was beaten on the head with a heavy object which caused him a broken skull resulting to his eventual death.

“The nurse who gave the victim first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation, was pleaded with by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the victim death, but she refused because it is against the ethics of her profession.

“The couple, Ayuba Olufowobi and Shukurat Olufowobi are currently undergoing interrogation at Ogijo divisional headquarters and they are helping the police in the investigation.”