The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has said that House will bring the NO BAN Act to the Floor to prohibit religious discrimination the United States immigration system and limit the President’s ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions.

Pelosi speaking on the Visa restriction placed on Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania by the U.S. President Donald Trump who issued a directive restricting immigrats from six additional countries, citing security concerns on Friday said Trump Admin’s expansion of its un-American travel ban is a threat to U.S. security, values and the rule of law.

She also said that barring more than 350 million people from predominantly African countries from traveling to the US is discrimination disguised as policy

The new rules which come into effect on February 22 stop short of a blanket travel ban and will still allow certain visits to the U.S., but those for non-immigration purposes, which raised questions about how the administration was defining security concerns.

In the coming weeks, the House will bring the NO BAN Act to the Floor to prohibit religious discrimination in our immigration system and limit the President’s ability to impose such biased and bigoted restrictions. https://t.co/prysRGMwzh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 1, 2020

The restrictions are largely focused on immigration visas that can lead to the ability to settle permanently in the U.S., and not on visits for familiar purposes or for business, in most cases.

The rules are being imposed ahead of elections later this year and come three years after Trump slapped a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations, sparking an uproar.

The ban, which was modified, was later upheld by a court ruling.

The problems facing the latest six countries to be hit with restrictions largely stem from deficiencies in sharing intelligence with the U.S. and Interpol, in addition to technological issues pertaining to passports and databases, the officials said.

Officials said the nations could make moves to improve their status.

One country that nearly ended up on the list was able to improve its systems in advance of the new directive and sidestep the restrictions, the officials said.

Trump has made restricting immigration, particularly from Muslim and poorer countries, a cornerstone of his policy as president.

When he launched his campaign for the White House in 2015, Trump called for a shutdown of all Muslim migration to the U.S.

The president is expected to formally sign and issue the new directive as early as Friday

