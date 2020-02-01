Old Trafford giants, Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

✍ #MUFC can confirm that Odion Ighalo will join us on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.



Welcome, Odion! 🔴 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2020

here is what fans had to say,

$u!£@Sule_u1Solskjær has a plan…

Sign Ighalo from China,

Sparks an outbreak of the coronavirus,

Football is suspended in the UK,

Liverpool don’t win the Premier League.

WOLEXZ TRICKS @wolexz007Ighalo United still sounds like a dream! United fans plz Retweet we need to talk!! What in the world is going on .

Sheikh Siddeeq III@siddeeq_ahmadJust imagine Ighalo scoring a Hat trick in his first match. Nigerian Prince. Coronavirus in his veins. Coughs on markers. Chinese league R9. Straight outta Quarantine. Prem ain’t ready. Defenders have families. African Gunman. Behold the birth of Ighalo FC.



Cinderella Man@Osi_SuaveEveryone is now a big Ighalo fan and putting up throwback pics with him. See in this life Just succeed.



Oloye Akin Alabi@akinalabiIghalo is a better No 9 than Martial. Send Martial to the left. Ighalo in the middle. Bruno behind them.

Michael Barton@mrmichaelbartonI like the honesty of Nigeria FT. Most saying Ighalo was good and as much as they’d love a countryman at united he’s not good enough. In contrast if you ever question if Daniel James is good enough Wales FT comes at you fast

