35-year-old Zahid Younis has been charged with the murders of two women who were found dead in a freezer in London.

He was reportedly charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38, and Henriett Szucs, 34, nine months after they were found frozen at a property in Canning Town.



READ ALSO: Court remands 2 over alleged armed robbery



According to the UK Sun, Henriett Szucs was a 34-year-old Hungarian national who had been in the UK for several years, while Mihrican Mustafa, 38, was a missing mother-of-three. She left her mum’s house one day in May 2018, with only her phone and £3, and never returned.

Post-mortem examinations also showed that the women suffered multiple injuries.

Mr.Younis will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court for the two charges of murder on February 14.

Relatives of Ms. Mustafa have taken to social media to mourn her tragic death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

