The Kwara State Government has restated commitment to protect critical infrastructure and water facilities against acts of vandalism in the state.Mr Olalekan Onilu, the Press Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Water Resources, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in llorin.

The statement quoted the Commissioner Ministry of Water Resources, Arinola Lawal, as saying that the state government would adopt effective mechanism to ensure protection of water facilities at the grassroots.

Lawal who embarked on tour of water schemes in the state, said the visit was to enable her assess the state of water facilities at the grassroots.

She decried spate of indiscriminate destruction of equipment in various water schemes, noting that action was sabotaging government efforts to fix water infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

Lawal attributed the trend to the lack adequate security provision in some of the waterworks visited and promised to improve on security arrangement to enhance protection of the facilities.

The commissioner who expressed satisfaction over the better and improved situation at Abagja water scheme in view of the good condition of equipment, added that lack of electricity has been identified as the major problem causing delay in water supply to the community.

“While the situation at Idofian water work is terrible,” Lawal said, and called for the upgrade of obsolete equipment to aid water supply at the dam.

Lawal reiterated the commitment of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq to enhance to portable water, warning that the state would not condone acts of vandalism on water and other public facilities.

She further called on the people to protect water and other facilities provided in their communities.

(NAN)

