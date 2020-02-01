The Kwara Government has warned its citizens against using the Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLNI) for fishing and using them as turbans.

The Kwara Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, gave the warning on Saturday, at a meeting with the Advocacy Core Group who were on malaria elimination programme in the state.

He said that the LLIN should be used by the people to protect them from mosquito bites and also to prevent them from malaria attack.

The commissioner said that the state government had resolved to ensure that Kwara is free from malaria.

He urged the group to sensitise the citizens on how to use the LLIN and to educate them on malaria prevention and treatment.

Razaq also urged the team to coordinate their work plan to include the awareness that malaria test and treatment facilities are available in health care centres across the state.

He stated that the treatment for malaria in Kwara was free.

He also appealed to them to enlighten the masses on the proper usage of LLIN, adding “some people are still using it for fish farming and turbaning”.

He, therefore, urged the residents of thye state to support the Malaria elimination programme.

He said that the state governments had already released funds to buy malaria drugs, LLIN and malaria test kits.

Also, the Chairman of the Advocacy Core Group, Mr Olatunbosun Oluwafemi, commended the government for its constant support aimed at eradicating malaria in the state.

Olatunbosun said that the group had been proactive in sensitising the people on the need to go for test and treatment for malaria.

He said that the facilities for test were available in all primary health care centres across the state.

He, therefore, solicited more support from the state government to enable the group widen its scope in reaching difficult terrains and hard-to-reach areas of the state.

