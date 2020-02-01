The Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil, has paid N198 million as postgraduate research grant to academic staff of the institution.

Mr Sa’idu Nayaya, the Head, Information and Public Relations unit of the university, made this known in a statement issued in Kano on Saturday.

The university management’s reaction came against the backdrop of a recent allegation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) branch of the institution, that it had yet to settle outstanding claims of its members.

According to Nayaya, the management of the university had also paid N200 million as hazard allowance for the non-academic staff of the institution.

“The attention of the university has been drawn to a press release by university branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Jan. 30, alleging that the management was owing the staff.

“The university management has made payments for most of the claims of these members of staff on the availability of fund. Hence, it is worthy to note that the research grant for academic staff was fully paid on Monday, Jan. 27.

“The university management wishes to categorically state that the Kano State Government as the proprietor of the institution has been releasing funds. For instance, the N774 million for accreditation and prompt payment of salaries and wages of staff to the tune of N2.6 billion annually.

“The government has also been undertaking other developmental projects, both academic and physical,” he said.

On the alleged attempt by the university to increase registration fees, Nayaya said that fees were not static as they were subject to review.

According to him, it is in that direction that the Senate of the university approved the review of the fees charged from N21, 500 to N23, 200, which is the lowest compared to all other universities in the country.

On the issue of procurement of vehicles for the principal officers, Nayaya said the vehicles were purchased in accordance with the laid-down rules and guidelines as approved by the university’s governing council.

He, therefore, urged the union to join hands with the university management to realise its vision to be an “International Centre for Excellence”.

NAN reports that the union had on Jan. 30, given the university management a one-week ultimatum to settle all outstanding claims of its members or face industrial action.

