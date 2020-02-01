Twelve countries alongside Nigeria have been listed as high-risk African countries for coronavirus by the World Health Organisation.

Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia were identified as African nations with direct links or a high volume of travel to China.

World Health Organisation is already scaling up novel coronavirus preparedness efforts in the African region and supporting countries to implement recommendations outlined by the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee which met in Geneva, Switzerland on January 30.

WHO also stated that the faster the virus is detected, the quicker it can be contained to ensure it does not overwhelm health systems of the affected countries.

