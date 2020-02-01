.We must do better than Ebola crisis – Lai Moh’d

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire

As the transmission and fatality rate of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) continues to spread rapidly in China and some other parts of the world, the Federal Government has committed an additional N71 million to enable it raise its level of preparedness to detect, assess and respond in the case of any case identification.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who was speaking during a Coronavirus inter- ministerial/multi-sectoral preparedness and response meeting on Friday in Abuja, said that although Nigeria has the capacity to manage the virus should it be confirmed in Nigeria, there was the need to map out plans and strategies to prevent the virus from being imported into the country either by air, land or sea travel.

Ehanire noted that with the declaration of the 2019-nCoV as as a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation, there was every need for Nigeria to strengthen its surveillance and response system activation.

“Preliminary data suggests that 2019-nCoV has transitional and characteristics similar to SARS and MERS- coronavirus making it likely that without Intervention, it will spread to communities and overwhelm health care facilities around the country. This gives us reason for concern.

‘’As at Friday 31st of January, more than 9700 confirmed cases have been reported mostly in main land China alone and about a 100 cases around the world.

“Fatality as at this morning was 213 all of it in the Hubei province of China where the epidemic epicentre is and no casualty anywhere else. There are no confirmed cases in Africa but the potential has been clearly demonstrated.

“While the risk of importation exists, we must assure Nigerians of our capacity to detect, assess and respond to this and other public health threats at the ports of entry.

“Ongoing surveillance involves thermal scanners and visual observation of travellers who may have visual signs of symptoms where any suspect cases are detected the travelers are asked to step aside and travel history is taken to ensure relevance to determining response. The established public health emergency contingency plan will then be activated accordingly.

“The President has approved additional funds for the Port Health Services yesterday (Thursday). The resources are being provided for surveillance and screening activities that will be done at the ports of entry to Nigeria.

“The amount approved is N71 million for Port Health Services to scale up what they are doing. Every penny that was requested was approved. As a matter of fact, they gave a little bit more than was requested. That demonstrates the seriousness of government. The approval came within 24 hours,” he stated.

The minister solicited the support of state governments especially those hosting international airports to enhance surveillance, preparedness and responses activities in their states.

He disclosed that “the NCDC has activated the Corona virus preparedness group and will activate its incident command system for the Corona virus once there is a suspected case in Nigeria.

“NCDC is also working closely with WHO and other partners to establish testing capacity at NCDC reference laboratory in Abuja or abroad if need be.

“The government of Nigeria is strongly committed to strengthening preparedness in the event of the novel coronavirus or any other outbreak as we continue to monitor the situation Nigerians are advised to remain calm and protect themselves.”

Also speaking, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai, Mohammed, who revealed that the entire international community has a lot of confidence in Nigeria arising from the manner in which the Ebola crisis was managed in 2014, appealed to the citizenry to ensure they undertake the preventive measures.

These measures, he said, include frequent hand washing with soap under running water, proper covering of mouth and nose when sneezing and/or coughing which can be done into the elbow or a tissue that must be immediately discarded, and to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

“The entire international community are not expecting anything less from us. We must not just do what we did in 2014, we must do better.”

