Biafra Security Service (BSS) is not destroyed , we are only working to make it more visible and when the BSS is in place, all herdsmen’s settlements in Igboland would be a thing of the past Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said.

Biafra Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu on Friday in a live broadcast on Biafra radio said he admires the Chairman of the southwest governors’ forum, Rotimi Akeredolu.

‘Chairman of the southwest governors’ forum, Rotimi Akeredolu is a man I most admire and love because of what he said about Amotekun, he said if Amotekun will cost him his second term, he does not care.’ Kanu said.

He also said“That is how patriots should be talking, not our governors here gathering money in one position for 18 years, they rather conspire to drag their own security outfit down, but I tell you, BSS is not destroyed , we are only working to make it more visible”

“We are aware that Enugu has about 14 settlements, but we are going to solve this problem one at a time, because we are not doing our things in the open, you think nothing is going on, we are going into Enugu and other parts of Biafra land to chase them away” Kanu stated.

