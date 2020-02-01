Benin – Four All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship aspirants in Edo on Friday condemned the alleged attack on the former Attorney-General of the State, Henry Idahagbon by suspected assailants.

The aspirants are Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd), Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi, former Deputy governor, Mr Pius Odubu and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Others also present are the factional Chairman of the party, David Imose, and the secretary of the party Mr Lawrence Okah.

Ize-Iyamu who accompanied three other aspirants on a solidarity visit to Idahagbon at his law firm on Siluko Road in Benin said Idahagbon’s attackers should not be allowed to go unpunished.

It would be recall that gunmen on Thursday invaded the building housing Idahagbon’s chamber destroying property.

Ize-Iyamu described the attack as shameful and urged those responsible for Edo APC crisis to change their ways

On their part, Edo State leader of Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Zakari Alhassan and the factional State Chairman of APC, Colonel David Imuse (Rtd), also condemned the attack.

They said that freedom of association remained the inalienable rights of Nigeria Citizens.

“People have rights to relate with one another without any ill-feeling. The character and behaviour of a leader is the one that endears followers to you.

“We were in a meeting when the attackers came and started shooting,” he said.

According to them, this is not the kind of democracy we are yearning for.

Narrating his ordeal on Friday in the hands of his attackers, Mr Henry Idahagbon alleged that the hoodlums had the backing of some persons in the state.

Idahagbon noted that the incident had been reported to the Nigeria police, Oba market division in Benin.(NAN)

