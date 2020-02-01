The fifth series of Airtel Touching Lives, the telecom flagship corporate social responsibility programme premiered at the recently with an indication that the current season would tackle more far-reaching projects across Nigeria.

In his keynote at the launch event, Mr Segun Ogunsanya said, With the current season, we are focused on big projects that will impact thousands of Nigerians in large communities.

The preview of the first episode of the new season, which played to high profile guests, including Vice President Yomi Osinbajo; Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami); and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Airtel Touching Lives showed how the telecom colossus confronted the most cumbersome issues at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno.

Before Airtels intervention, the facilities at the camp were stretched beyond the limit for the inhabitants, whose population crossed the 30,000 marks in 2018. Camp managers revealed that in January of 2018 alone, new arrivals exceeded 3,000 as the Boko Haram terrorist group displaced more people from villages around Borno.

These swelling numbers caused the camp to struggle with the provision of food, lavatories, shelter, classrooms and teaching aid, medicines, antenatal and postnatal kits, trauma therapy, and others.

This first episode shows the journey the Airtel teams embarked on to evaluate the campsite and its residents. The result of their evaluation is a commitment by the network to provide, among other supplies, toilet facilities, drugs, electricity generators, fans, school desks and books, and school bags for the 3,732 children on the camp.

Ogunsanya noted that Airtel Touching Lives must continue because it represents a core value of the organisation. “Airtel Touching Lives,” he stated, “is premised on the philosophy that if the strength continues to support the weak, society will excel and triumph at a quicker pace, adding that business is not only about returns on investments; business is about purpose and meaning.

Airtel Touching Lives takes the format of a reality television show, allowing the public to nominate causes, communities and the underprivileged person or people with special needs. Airtel thereafter evaluates and selects the causes to support and the rehabilitation projects are filmed and broadcast on terrestrial and satellite television stations. By filming the projects, Airtel aims to inspire other corporate organisations as well as well-meaning individuals to join in supporting the less advantaged across society.

Since the first season of Airtel Touching Lives began airing on television and the Internet in 2015, the multinational telecom operator has catalogued comprehensive interventional projects for individuals, families, and institutions in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

