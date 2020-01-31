The Federation of Muslim Women Associations (FOMWAN) has called on all stakeholders to support the protection of women’s dignity.

The appeal was made in Ilorin on Friday in a statement signed by a FOMWAN member, Hajia Bilkis Oladimeji, to mark the world hijab day.

The world hijab day is an annual event founded by Nazima Khan in 2013 after being a victim of hijab victimisation and in recognition of millions of Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab and live a life of modesty.

She explained that every February 1 has been set aside as world hijab day to create awareness on the importance of hijab to female Muslims and to protect their dignity and enhance righteousness as stated in the Holy Qur’an.

Oladimeji, who is also the coordinator of the Coalition of Muslim Women Association (COMWA) in Kwara state, said the group will commence the celebration of the 2020 edition with a special Juma’at service at the FOMWAN Central Mosque, Ilorin.

According to her, this will follow with a lecture with the theme: “Unity in diversity” on February 1 to be delivered by various Islamic scholars.

