Having distinguished his brand amongst others, Justice Nuagbe better known as Ushbebe has revealed that preparation is already in top gear towards the 14th edition of his yearly event ‘ Chronicles of Ushbebe with the 2019 edition tagged ‘Ushbebe Live ’Full Disclosure’ Yadadi 14.

Packaged by Pride rock entertainment, the event will hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Suites come February 23, 2020 and will witness rib cracking jokes from industry finest that includes Kenny Blaq, Akpororo, Ay, Helen Paul, Kelvin Sapp, Lasisi Elenu and Acapella to mention but few

However top personalities, guests and fans who would be attending will equally be thrilled by music performances by Kiss Daniel, Zlatan, Omawunmi, Kcee, Joeboy, Fireboy, Slimcase, Mayokun, DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune , Alternate sounds and lots more.

Speaking on the coming event, Ushbebe disclosed that since it’s the 14th edition of the yearly show, there was need to spice up the entirety of the event and by so doing we tagged the show the ‘Full Disclosure’ where what we jokes on burning issues will given in full details and as such while cracking this jokes, positive messages will be picked as take home for guests.

The event is however supported by HNK interiors, Nelson Jack, MTV Base, Regno Media, Media Crush, and Plural Media amongst others.

