Ultimate Love, the new reality show from MultiChoice Nigeria, is set to hit DStv and GOtv screens on Sunday, 9 February 2020.

A recap on what the show is all about: eight males and eight females placed in a secluded location known as the “Love Pad”, with hopes that they will find life-long love.

The contestants will have to compete and carry out different tasks and win the votes of the public.

The winning couple will not only have won each other’s hearts and the hearts of viewers but will also win an all-expense-paid traditional wedding ceremony and a fully furnished house – if they commit to getting married. If not, they still get to win a cash prize and other amazing prizes.

One of the unique features of the show is the presence of “Aunty”. Who is Aunty and what is she all about?

Just like Big Brother, Aunty will also be a prominent feature on the show but unlike the former who is recognized by his voice only, Aunty will be physically present in the Love Pad. Her job will be to help the singles find their perfect partner and provide them with counsel where necessary.

Aunty will also ensure that the contestants are occupied with loads of daily and weekly tasks and activities, all designed to help them pick the perfect partner and groom their new-found love.

Already, this pivotal character has left soon-to-be fans of the show guessing who would play the role of Aunty.

Perhaps she will be revealed before the show or may be not, but what is certain is that the Ultimate Love reality TV show promises to deliver a good dose of excitement, twists, surprises and suspense when it makes its debut on Sunday, 9 February.

This is no regular dating show, as it is a journey for 16 strangers who are willing to take a chance on love against the background of a reality TV show. There will be raw emotions, lovers’ spats and most importantly, expressions of love that will keep viewers glued to their screens.

