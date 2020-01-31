One of Nigeria’s oil and gas giant, Total has restated plans to ensure that its operations will help to add value to Lagos state.

This was disclosed by Total’s Country Chair, Mr. Mike Sangster during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the government house in Lagos.

He explained to the governor about the company’s contributions in supporting the efforts of the government to improve the lives of Lagosians.

“We note with admiration your governments’ six pillars of development captured under the T.H.E.M.E.S. project which represents Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Security and Governance,” Mr. Sangster said.

The Country Chair stressed that the company will utilise the offerings from its world class energy solution to do more in corporate governance, so that every lagosian benefits directly or indirectly.

“Total delivers world class energy solutions, adds economic value to Lagos and Nigeria at large, promotes best practices in safety, environmental protection, business ethics and corporate social responsibility.

“With staff drawn from many nationalities and cultures working together, Total like Lagos, is proud of its diversity and contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria,” he added.

Mr. Sangster also told the Governor about the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives spread across the State.

“Such initiatives include the donation of a building, mammography system and Bard Magnum Instrument for Breast Lump Biopsy to the General Hospitals at Gbagada, the donation and equipping of a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre to the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Yaba amongst others.”

In his response, Mr. Sanwo-Olu welcomed the team and expressed his appreciation to Total for being partners in progress with Lagos State while pledging to continue his work in making Lagos a safe place for the private sector to operate and thrive.

“Total is a house-hold name, so we want to thank you for being a responsible corporate citizen. If there are other areas we can collaborate, we will be willing to have those conversations because we need all the support.

“We just don’t want people to give us help, we need real partnerships where we can work together and set targets for ourselves to improve the quality of lives for our people and ensure Lagos State remains safe for businesses to thrive.

We appreciate how much you have contributed to the country, but we look for a lot more, believing that once we bring ourselves together as real partners, your businesses will do well, our citizens will do well and Lagos will continue to grow,” he said.

The Governor assured that the government was willing and working hard to make a positive change in the State.

The meeting had in attendance, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote; and Managing Director, Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation among other Directors and Permanent Secretaries.

Other members of the Total delegation were the Managing Director, Total Nigeria Plc., Imrane Barry; Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater District, Ahmadu-Kida Musa; Executive Director Asset Management & New Energies, Patrick Olinma; Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi;

Executive General Manager, Government Relations, Olalere Babasola; General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Total Nigeria Plc., Charles Atiomo; General Manager HSEQ Total Nigeria Plc., Muhyideen Nurudeen; Country Communications Manager, Charles Ebereonwu; and Head Public Relations, Irene Jerry-Iyoha.

