The Taraba state government has stated that its focus in the 2020 budget of over N215billion is to complete ongoing projects, initiate and execute others that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Solomon Elisha made the disclosure Friday during a press briefing at the state Ministry of Finance headquarters in Jalingo.

Elisha, who gave kudos to the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the budget, said the budget estimate was presented by Governor Darius Ishaku on December 18, 2019.

He further lauded Gov. Ishaku for signing the bill into law within 48 hours of its passage by state legislators.

The commissioner, who briefed journalists on the approved budget estimates for revenue, recurrent and capital expenditure, also brought down the ratio between the recurrent and capital estimates as 33.52:66.48.

According to him, the state government deliberately decided to serve the people of the state by allocating more funds for capital projects in order to provide the basic necessary infrastructure which he noted, can serve as a catalyst to improve the socio-economic status of the people.

He disclosed that 39.38 per cent of the expected revenue came from statutory allocation, 35.90 per cent from internal loan, VAT and refunds followed while internally generated revenue brought the least revenue of 3.05 per cent.

While summarizing the internally generated revenue recorded by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) the commissioner said the Taraba state Board of Internal Revenue took the lead by recording over N3.8 billion, followed by the state university with over N7.2 million.

On the recurrent expenditure, overhead cost took the lead with over N28.5billion, amounting to 39.42 per cent, followed by personnel cost with over N27.3 billion, amounting to 37.80 per cent.

Read Also: Gov. Bello urges calm over Ankpa chieftaincy tussle

“On the capital expenditure, works and transport took the lead with 53.40 per cent and followed by health with 10.38 per cent while at the bottom are solid minerals with 0.01 per cent, environment and forestry with 0.06 per cent,” said Elisha.

The commissioner added that the above stated analysis confirmed the state government’s determination to provide infrastructural facilities needed to grow the state’s economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

