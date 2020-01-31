Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state on Friday flagged- off the construction of a 900- vehicle capacity bus terminal in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of the state to ease traffic congestion.

Gov. Sule said that the choice of Karu for the over N1.9 billion project is due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the attendant population explosion with overwhelming transportation demand.

He pointed out that apart from easing traffic congestion around the Mararaba-Abuja corridor, the bus terminal would also ensure the consolidation of the various motor parks in the area in one location.

According to him, the Karu mega bus terminal, which is the fourth of its kind nationwide, would serve as a hub for all road transport activities in the country.

The governor also revealed that a pedestrian bridge would be constructed from the bus terminal across the Abuja-Keffi highway to link the Muhammadu Buhari International Market.

He said that a similar bus terminal would also be constructed in Lafia, the state capital.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure towards improving the standard of living and creating job opportunities for the socio-economic development of the people.

A staff of Canonic Associates, the consultancy firm for the project, Shehu Tukur explained that the terminal would comprise a terminal building for arrival and departure, 900 vehicles parking area, drivers’ lounges and public toilets.

Other facilities include a bus stop, shops, cargo unit, maintenance and service yard as well as bank and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) centre, revealing that the project has a one-year completion period.

Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Philip Dada, said the ministry would ensure the strict supervision of the project for it to be delivered within stipulated time and according to specification.

