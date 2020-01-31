The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says social media marketing and networking has increased sales and patronage of many farmers in the country.

AFAN’s Chairman, Lagos State and South-west Coordinator, Chief Femi Oke, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

READ ALSO: More farmers enroll for dry season rice farming in Delta-RIFAN



He said that farmers had started enjoying and utilising social media platform to market their produce.

“Gone are the days when farmers can only sell their produce in the open market.

“Today, with the use of Internet and ICT, farmers have been upgraded and transformed,’’ Oke said.

He said that through online platforms, many farmers had started showcasing their products and were getting buyers.

The coordinator said these activities had boosted the production and increased patronage in the agricultural space.

According to him, AFAN members are now selling most of their products online.

“We don’t want to remain in the past; we have to create a platform for our customers to reach us directly.

“We started the online mart over a year ago.

“We want to be close to the consumers and supply them everything as fresh as possible.

“It is one of our new innovations to create a platform for our members to strive.

“We have all our products displayed on our site online site www.allfarmersmart.com.

“We have fresh produce displayed such as vegetables, fresh fish, pepper, livestock, poultry, garri, yam, crayfish and many more,’’ he said.

Oke said the products were sourced and harvested directly from the farms upon demand, thus making the product to be in good condition maintaining its nutritional nutrients.

He said that the platform was created to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers, thereby making shopping fun, easy and exciting.

“Anything you want – from ram, cow, goat, chicken and turkey – we have them on display.

“You don’t have to stress yourself too much these days when everything can be done via the internet.

“We farmers do not want to be left behind.

“We want our members to also take advantage of the opportunities in the social media world to develop, improve and become Agric-preneurs,’’ he said.

The AFAN chairman said that women farmers were also doing great in the area of processing, packaging, marketing and distribution of their produce.

“People are buying our products via the online platform and it is very commendable.

“Our women and youths are playing a great role.

“We have processed and well-packed produce like garri-Ijebu, snail, mushrooms, locust beans, frozen chicken, honey, palm oil, kulikuli and many more.

“Social media marketing has helped us a lot as we do home delivery within and outside Lagos. We also sell cow in full, half and quarter. People can come together to share anything they want.

“The online mart is bringing all farmers in the country together; from east to west and north to south.

“We are making sales because more people are patronising very well.’’

Oke said that products like cow, ram, live and frozen chickens, vegetable, pepper, snail among others are being ordered online from AFAN members.

He appealed to Nigerians to patronise and embrace the culture of online shopping for fresh, quality and cheaper farm produce as obtained in developed countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

