Soch, multi-talented singer and rapper, kicks off 2020 on a high note with the release of his debut single ‘Monkey’.

Lyrically, the song ‘Monkey’ captures the current disposition of society towards money, and how it has become one of the most important factors in relationships.

Produced by Rjay (Richard Anyaegbuna), the Afrobeat vibe, Monkey, spiced with powerful lyrics and rhythm is a must listen.

Popularly known as the monkey Boy WNDR, Soch sees music as a key to conscious expression of his thoughts and desires.

