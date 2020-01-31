THE United States of America embassy in Nigeria has said that the reports that the founder, Living Faith Church, worldwide otherwise known as Winners International, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied Visa to the United State is “Fake News and completely false.”





Bishop Oyedepo was reported to have visited the Lagos Consulate of the US embassy to renew his visa on Thursday but was refused under the guise that

“he did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment.”

A THISDAY report said the embassy did not give any other reason to the bishop, except the standard default explanation that the Bishop did not qualify for visa renewal in its assessment and urged him to try again.

Bishop Oyedepe in rage as U.S denies him Visa

According to the paper, Heaven was let loose, when the obviously flustered preacher and businessman, created scene whilst querying the grounds for his refusal.

Oyedepo reportedly protested he had been traveling to the states as far back as 1980s and had not violated any rules or committed any crime to have warranted being denied a renewal of his visa.

If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false. pic.twitter.com/H1pDwhf9XW — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 31, 2020



But on Friday, the embassy in a brief statement on its Facebook and Twitter pages, described the report as “Fake News and completely false.”



