The last has not been heard about the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) grouse with the Supreme Court over its verdict in the Imo state governorship election petition, as the party on Friday submitted a petition at the United State embassy and the United Kingdom High Commission, both in Abuja.

The party demanded a reversal of the judgement as well as the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko.

Party chieftains were led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus to the embassies of the two countries in Abuja, where a petition titled: “Perversion of justice: Deliberate efforts at truncating democracy in Nigeria” was submitted.

“This is to bring to your notice and that of the United States of America, a serious case of judicial compromise and deliberate perversion of justice by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which is now threatening our democracy as well as the peace, stability and corporate existence of our dear nation.

“You may recall that our party, the PDP, the leading opposition party in Nigeria, has been raising issues regarding the continuous interference and arm-twisting of the judiciary by the executive arm and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the outcome of election petitions in various courts, annul elections won by our party and transfer victory to the APC.

“Your Excellency, it may have come to your notice that there have been serious protests in various states of our nation threatening the stability of our nation over a recent judgment of the Supreme Court.

“On January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, in a most bizarre judgment and against the dictates of all laws and judicial practice overturned the Imo state governorship election clearly won by Emeka Ihedioha/PDP, who had since been sworn -in and handed the state over to the APC and its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“Nigerians have been at a shock over the voiding of the lawful election of Emeka Ihedioha, who scored 276,404 votes and awarding fictitious votes to declare Hope Uzodimma of the APC, who scored 96, 458 votes as governor of Imo state.

“In order to achieve this, the Supreme Court on its own declared additional votes (beyond the official number of accredited voters) from the purported 388 polling units, not certified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and donated same to the APC and its candidate to declare them winner.

“The action of the Justice Tanko-led Supreme Court raises very serious issues, which point only to a deliberate miscarriage of justice against our party and our democratic order by the Supreme Court.

“It is instructive to inform you that this perversion of justice has already sparked off protests in various parts of our country and has become a clear threat to peace, unity and stability of our nation and the survival of our democracy.

“We reject the judgment with clear call for a judicial review and ultimate reversal of the judgment by the Supreme Court,” read a copy of the petition submitted at the American embassy.

The PDP held that if the flawed judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo governorship election is allowed to stand, it would be a recipe for anarchy, chaos and constitutional crisis not only in Imo state, but in the entire country.

The PDP therefore called on the United States and the international community to take more than a passing glance to this serious issue in order to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order.

