Osun state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Adebayo Adewole, has assured farmers that the state government will restrict open grazing of cattle by herdsmen to farm settlements to prevent farmers-herders crisis.

The commissioner gave the assurance in a statement by the ministry’s press officer, Mr.s Segilola Babalola, on Thursday in Osogbo while hosting representatives of Iwo farm settlements and other stakeholders in his office.

Adewole said necessary memos would be raised for the restriction of open grazing around farm settlements in Osun state.

He warned herdsmen in the state not to extend grazing to any of the farm settlements to prevent any possible occurrence of crisis in the state.

He said that the era of allowing cattle to destroy farm products arbitrarily is gone, adding that government is keen on propagating diversification of the economy in the area of agriculture.

Adewole assured that security of lives and property of Osun state residents is paramount to the government of the day, stressing that farmers and herdsmen were to work harmoniously for the upliftment of agric business in the state.

The commissioner said that the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola is ready to support and put smile on the faces of farmers in the state, adding that the governor is passionate about supporting farmers in their operations to enable them produce food in abundance in the state.

He however, advised farmers to group themselves into cooperative societies through which they could assess funds in any available financial institution for expansion of their agric business.

