The National Universities Commission(NUC) has approved the commencement of Masters and Doctorate degree programmes in five departments of the Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, effective 2019/2020 academic session.

Dr Elvis Otobo, the university`s spokesman, made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said the approval is contained in a letter from NUC, signed by Dr N.B Saliu, Director of Academic Planning, on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the commission.

“I am directed to inform you that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following postgraduate programmes, to be run in the Main campus of the university with effect from the 2019/2020 academic session.

“The approval is sequel to the University meeting the human and material resources for the establishment of these programmes,” the NUC letter read.

Otobo listed the approved courses as: Masters and Doctorate in Philosophy (M .Phil, PhD) in Economics, Accounting, Mass Communication, Finance and Computer Science.

Meanwhile, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, the university’s Vice -Chancellor said that all human and

material resources for the effective take-off of the programmes were already in place.

Owens-Ibie noted that admission of qualified students for the five programmes had started.

“Interested applicants are advised to contact the School of Postgraduate Studies of the University for further details,” he said. (NAN)

