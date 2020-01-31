Mrs Nike Okundaye, the Chief Executive Officer, Nike Art Galleries, said on Friday that no fewer than 4,714 women benefitted from her vocational training in 2019.

Okundaye told newsmen in Lagos that the training programmes were in different vocational skills.

She said the beneficiaries were trained in bead making, painting, embroidery, carving and in textile arts such as `Adire’ popularly called tie-and-dye.

According to her, the programme which started a few years ago is targeted at making the beneficiaries to be self-reliant and responsible.

“We decided to get quite serious with the training programmes due to the level of unemployment in the country,” she said.

Okundaye said that the training programmes took place in Osogbo, capital of Osun, Ogidi in Kogi and Abuja.

“So far, we had trained 2,310 women in Osogbo, 1,802 in Ogidi and 602 in Abuja.

“We are willing to do more, but we lack the needed space to accommodate the number of women who had indicated interest,” she said.

The art entrepreneur urged corporate organisations and philanthropists to assist her organisation with conducive centres where potential trainees could be trained.

“We have put together a good number of experts in the chosen skill areas; however, space is our challenge.

“My major focus in 2020 is to build a bigger workshop centre and gallery in Abuja.

“This is to accommodate many unemployed women in Abuja that need to be trained in various skills,” she said.

She expressed joy that the previous training programmes had helped many beneficiaries to stay away from crime and other forms of immorality.

“I derive pleasure in doing all these, I do it with proceeds from my personal works and assistance from some sponsors,” she said.

NAN reports that Okundaye is a professional textile artist, painter, social entrepreneur and a philanthropist.

She had organised several exhibitions within and outside the country in the past.

