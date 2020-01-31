The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has raised alarm over the increasing security challenges in the country.

Chukwuma expressed concern over the security situation in Nigeria on Friday, when the planning committee of the maiden edition of the annual lecture series and thanksgiving being organized by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that it is disturbing that kidnappers have begun to operate at train stations, describing the development as “an indication that nowhere is safe in the country,” adding however, that there is hope for Nigeria, if all citizens live in peace and harmony.

The archbishop called for improved welfare and enumeration of all journalists in Nigeria, while admonishing journalists to uphold professionalism and ethics of their profession.

He decried the hate speech bill, saying that it is the right of the media to report everything happening around them.

Chukwuma also called on President Muhammad Buhari to check the wanton killing of innocent citizens across the country, epileptic power supply, poverty and hunger.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NUJ planning committee, Michael Ilediagu, commended the bishop for supporting the programme with a promise to provide a hall as venue for the event.

The programme slated to hold on February 20, is aimed at closing the gap between the ruling class, media and the people.

