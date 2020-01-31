Rather than soil the name of his dearest country, 22 years old Nigerian Oluwatoki Anifowose is sure doing his country proud as he was recently mentioned amongst the top young Nigeria show promoter in Los Angeles by the African community who are a force to reckon with.

Anifowose is often time referred to as the King of House Party in LA, a new trend of nightlife in the entertainment scene; with his promotional techniques, he has been able to maintain the number spot organizing quality gigs notable one includes the Nigerian independence house party in Los Angeles, the yearly Toks Birthday cruise party which pulled some big guns in the entertainment industry as guests

Read Also: Naomi Campbell writes Grammy organisers over Burna Boy

As part of giving back to the African community, Anifowose on a quarterly note visit the less privilege with relief materials, give pep talk assuring them of a better tomorrow as no condition is permanent.

However it is pertinent to note that young Anifowose is still a college student and a well respected promoter both online and offline.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

