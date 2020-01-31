A member of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Dogara, has urged students in the state to shun examination malpractices and negative tendencies.

Dogara made the call in an interview on Friday in Wamba, Nasarawa state.

The lawmaker, who represents Wamba Constituency in the assembly, spoke on the sidelines of the ongoing inter-school quiz competition and spelling bee, which he organised for secondary schools in his constituency.

Dogara, an APC lawmaker, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, stated that the competition is aimed at improving the falling standard of education in his constituency.

“For us to achieve the country of our dream, we must all join hands together to make our education work across all levels. We must do all we can in our little ways to encourage the younger generation on the need to face their studies with all seriousness.

“I have decided to sponsor this competition because of the great love and passion I have for education as the catalyst for meaningful development and self actualisation.

“Education is the only panacea for meaningful development. The importance of education to societal development cannot be over-emphasised, hence the need for the sponsorship,’’ he said.

Read Also: World Hijab Day: FOMWAN urges protection of women’s dignity

The legislator said that he intends to make the programme an annual event, urged other well-to-do Nigerians to partner with the state government by investing in education.

He assured of his continued readiness and willingness to partner with any organisation with a convincing idea about improving the standard of education in his constituency and the state at large.

The quiz competition was organised in conjunction with the Wamba Advocacy for Sustainable Achievements (WASA) and the two-week competition featured 16 secondary schools from all the local governments that make up the constituency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

