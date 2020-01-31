The Kwara state Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspected thieves said to be behind acts of vandalism on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) in Ilorin.

Police Public Relations Officer in the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.

The statement quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, as vowing to stop the perpetrators of the act.

He appealed to public spirited individuals to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

The commissioner, according to the statement, said a report was received on Thursday that two machines were vandalised by hoodlums and an undisclosed amount of money carted away after setting the machines ablaze.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear, while the business community is to be rest assured that the safety of their lives and properties are not under any threat whatsoever.

“The commissioner of police can be directly reached on these phone numbers, 09033871133, 08070734277 and 08125275046.

“For information on criminal elements in our communities, the protection of the source and the confidentiality of such information are guaranteed by the commissioner of police,” the statement said.

