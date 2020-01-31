Abuja – The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) says it has lifted its suspension on Nollywood blockbuster ‘Sugar Rush’ and granted it Final Approval for screening in cinemas after due censoring and classification processes.

The board made this known in statement by Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of the NFVCB on Friday in Abuja.

“We are most delighted to inform the general public that the movie has been classified and granted final approval for public screening and movie enthusiasts can enjoy to their delight.

“The past week has been eventful for us as an organisation with diverse speculations in the media on the perceived ban of Sugar Rush movie at the cinemas.

“All these were going on while we were still doing our due diligence on the movie for final approval.

“It is our unwavering duty to protect and preserve the moral values, peace and security of the nation while encouraging growth through support for creative ingenuity.

“We implore you to ensure you and your wards, consume only music and video works with NFVCB classification symbols, as we thank you all for your cooperation and support,” the statements reads.

‘Sugar Rush’, which hit cinemas on Dec 25, was recently suspended from screening by the NFVCB, an agency empowered by law to classify all films and videos, whether imported or produced locally.

It cited expiration of a temporary approval given for the movie exhibition as the reason for its suspension as final work on its classification was on -going.

The development generated mixed reactions from keen movie-goers and industry watchers, with many insinuating that the movie was “Banned” because its storyline somewhat despised “authorities”.

However, Thomas, the board’s Chief Executive, explained that the film was temporarily removed from cinemas movie listings for it to pass through final verification and classification in line with NFVCB’s operational procedures.

He explained that contrary to presumptions that the action was a sign of government’s intention to stifle creativity, the movie was temporarily approved because of backlog of movies requiring approval during the yuletide rush.

He said :“It has come to our notice that #BringBackSugarRush is currently gaining momentum on Twitter with many speculating a ban on the movie ‘Sugar Rush’.

“The movie has not just significantly increased box office revenues within a short period, but has improved our cinematic culture which is the sine qua non for attracting the investment we so much desire as a nation.”

“I am currently working with the distributor, producer, director and key actors to grant final approval for the resumed exhibition at cinemas,” he said.

“Sugar Rush” is an action comedy film directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Jade Osiberu, starring Adesua Etomi Wellington, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, amongst others.

Set in the city of Lagos, the plot of “Sugar Rush” follows the story of three ‘Sugar sisters’ who accidentally discover 800,000 dollars in the house of a corrupt man.

The financial crimes commission and the supposed owners of the money come for them but the money was lost within next couple of days.

However, to save themselves, and get back their abducted mother they team up with two crime agents to ‘re-steal’ the money from an affluent but dangerous man with supernatural powers.(NAN)

