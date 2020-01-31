Indian Fry Bread ,also known as Navajo Tacos, is a flat dough bread that’s fried until crispy perfection.

The bread is usually topped with savory taco ground meat mixture as an appetizer or lunch or simply with honey and butter as a sweet afternoon delight. Simply a fantastic meal accompaniment at any time of the day!

READ ALSO: 12 different smoothies to spice up your weekend



Below is how it is prepared

Course: Appetizers, Main, Party food

Cuisine: American

Keyword: Indian fry bread

Servings: fry bread

Calories: 104 kcal

Author: Imma

Ingredients

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

2 ½ teaspoons (10g) baking powder

teaspoons (10g) baking powder 1 teaspoon (4g) sugar (optional)

½ teaspoon (2.5g) salt

teaspoon (2.5g) salt 1 cup (237ml) warm water

vegetable oil for frying

Meat Mixture

1 teaspoon (5g) minced garlic

½ cup (57.5g) onion , diced

1 pound (453.59g) ground beef , lean

1-1 ½ tablespoon (3g-4.5g) taco seasoning

15 oz can black beans , rinsed and drained

4 oz diced green chiles , canned

1 ½ cup canned or fresh diced tomatoes

¾ cup (177.75ml) water or broth

cup (177.75ml) water or broth 1–2 sliced green onions (optional)

Optional Toppings

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Sliced black olives

Lettuce

Avocado

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and sugar (if using) and salt. Add in water gradually, using hands to combine. The dough will be sticky. Cover the dough with plastic wrap (or the dough will harden) and put aside for 30 minutes while making the meat topping. In a large saucepan, saute garlic and onion for 4-5 minutes on medium until fragrant. Add the ground beef and break into pieces with a spatula until browned. Add in taco seasoning followed by black beans, green chiles, and tomatoes. Saute for 3-4 minutes. Add broth and bring to a simmer, then lower heat to low-medium until broth is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Take off heat and set aside. Meanwhile, drizzle olive oil over the dough. Take 2-inch sized pieces of dough and thin out with a rolling pin, as thin as you can get without tearing. Pour enough vegetable oil into a deep skillet, preferably a cast-iron skillet, and cover it with 2 inches of oil. Heat to oil 350 degrees F. Using one at a time, fry dough in the hot oil until slightly brown, then flip to brown the other side. Place on a plate covered with a paper towel to soak up excess oil. To serve, place one fried bread piece on a plate followed by at least ½ cup meat mixture. Additionally can be served with black olives, sliced lettuce, avocado, and a dollop of sour cream.

Recipe Notes

You can substitute taco seasoning for ½ teaspoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon paprika, ¼ teaspoon oregano. Nutritional information is only meant for the fry bread. Keep your fried bread warm as you cook the rest by placing them in a 200F oven. These fry bread can be stored at room temperature wrapped loosely with plastic wrap for 1-2 days. Please keep in mind that nutritional information is a rough estimate and can vary greatly based on products used. (Immaculate bites)

You can try this with family over the weekend. Bon appetit!!!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

