Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Friday called on the people of Akwu community in Ankpa Local Government Area of the state who are at loggerheads over ascendancy to the traditional stool to sheath their swords and give peace a chance.

Violence erupted Wednesday night over who among two clans in Akwu community should produce the candidate to fill the vacant stool of ‘Onu Akwu’ (village head of Akwu).

The fracas snowballed into full blown hostilities which led to the death of three persons with several others sustaining injuries and about 20 houses torched in the clash which lasted for more than five hours

Gov. Bello, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed on Friday in Lokoja, appealed to both sides to the clannish feud to sheath their swords.

He said there were procedures for appointment, confirmation and coronation of a monarch in any chiefdom and urged them to tow the path of peace.

“The people of Akwu should follow such procedures rather than taking the laws into their hands,” he said.

The governor warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of conflict and acts that can lead to violence and breakdown of law and order.

“Any further breakdown of law and order in the area will not be condoned and the perpetrators of this crime will face the full wrath of the law. The traditional rulers should keep their doors open to entertain complaints from their subjects at all times.

“While we sympathise with those affected by this unfortunate incident, the government will go after those who carried out the violence.

“Every life is precious to us as government; anyone found committing any act of violence for whatever reason will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Gov. Bello directed security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book and restore peace to the troubled community, revealing that measures have been put in place to check the escalation of the crisis as well as provide relief to affected persons.

