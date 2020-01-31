

Kano state government says the ongoing investigation by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate has nothing to do with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.



Reacting to a front page lead story of the Daily Trust newspaper of Friday, January 31, 2020 captioned: ‘’Ganduje renews feud with Sanusi’’, the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the commission is backed by the relevant laws to carry out such investigations.

The statement which was sent to Daily Times pointed out that as it did occur in the past, where it even involved senior civil servants and political office holders, Governor Ganduje do not interfere with the activities of the commission and only learnt about the probe when it got to the press.

Malam Garba expressed dismay over the story in which the paper attempted to depict a renewed feud between Governor Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and maintained that the caption of the story is disproportionately at disparity with the body of the news item.

The commissioner said Governor Ganduje bears no grudges against the monarch, adding that the issue of the creation of new Emirates in the state, which appears to be at the centre of the stuff, followed due process.

He therefore urges the media to guard against wiping up sentiments through publishing or airing of dramatic stories for the sake wooing readers or listeners.



