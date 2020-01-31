Kenvic Global Foundation (KGF), a humanitarian and girl-child education advocacy NGO, has launched a campaign against teenage pregnancy in Secondary Schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign tagged, “Reproductive Health Talk/Anti-Teenage Pregnancy Campaign 2020” took place at the Junior Secondary School, Narai, Karu.

The foundation also donated educational materials, including notebooks to the students and also distributed sanitary pads to female students of the school.

Volunteer public health experts and counselors of KGF at an interactive session with the students, gave the them opportunity to ask questions on reproductive health.

Ms Anulika Njemanze, Lead Coordinator of the Foundation, told NAN on the sideline that the initiative was to instill morals in the students, to enable them shun teenage vices and safeguard their future.

According to her, the foundation among other initiatives, empowers and provides medical and educational assistance for young women, especially the vulnerable.

She noted that since many teenage girls were not well enlightened on how their body worked, they remained ignorant and even fall prey to sexual molestation and other tendencies that endanger their lives.

“Teenage pregnancy is increasing these days, so the Kenvic Global Foundation has decided to create a platform for a culture that encourages discussions and makes adequate education for our teens.

“Their building process involves everyone, because it goes beyond the classroom, especially on sensitive things about their reproductive system and their future.

“So we are beginning this year with this campaign in selected secondary schools in the FCT, especially those in the rural areas,”she said

Njemanze said that the foundation decided to provide the sanitary pads as respite for the female students, to assist them.

Head -Boy of the school, 14-year-old Yunus Abdulraheem, expressed gratitude on behalf of the students, and urged his mates to apply the moral lessons they were taught by the foundation.

“I am very happy to be a part of this seminar on reproductive health and anti-teenage pregnancy, because what we learnt will guide us in our educational journey.

“We have been told that sexual immorality, cultism and other bad behaviour will hinder our bright future.”

Also, 14-year-old Head-girl of the school, Miss Favour Obioma, said: “ We have been told to be careful with the opposite sex, so that we will not fall into pre-marital sex and destroy our future.

“I want to say thank you to this foundation, and urge other groups to emulate them,” she said. (NAN)

