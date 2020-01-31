The Federal Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to the eradication of leprosy disease in the country.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the assurance while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that leprosy mainly affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes.

Ehanire said that the government was aware of the current leprosy pandemic in the country and was collaborating with other stakeholders in making sure that affected Nigerians were properly treated.

He expressed worry over the continued presence of undetected leprosy cases, especially among children, noting that leprosy could be cured within 6-12 months of multi-drug therapy.

According to him, early treatment avoids disability.

The minister assured Nigerians that government would not relent in its effort to ensure that Nigerians were properly sensitised on the disease, urging them to show love to those affected by the disease and avoid acts of discrimination and stigmatisation.

Ehanire noted that stigma and discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their families still remained a major challenge in the country, adding that there were many wrong beliefs about the disease.

The minister said that government would continue to work through the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme to tackle the scourge by ensuring treatment for every affected Nigerian, especially children.

NAN recalls that Sen. Olorunnibe Mamora, Minister of State for Health, had stated on the 2020 World Leprosy Day, that 18 states were currently hit with leprosy, with few cases of the disease also being reported in others.

Mamora said that Nigeria was among the few countries in the world still reporting above 1,000 new cases annually, adding that in 2018, the country recorded 1,095 new leprosy cases.

He said that Nigeria was among the countries that met the target of reducing the prevalence to one leprosy case to 10,000 persons.

The minister said that the country had at least one multi-drug therapy clinic for management of leprosy patients in each of the 774 local government areas, while it maintained free medical treatment for patients.

