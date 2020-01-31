The Edo State Government has berated the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over plots to disrupt peace and safety in the state, noting that his schemes have taken a dangerous dimension.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the embattled National Chairman and his co-dissidents in the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) are hellbent on causing a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Osagie restated that the Edo State Government would spare nothing under the laws of the land in dealing decisively with the merchants of violence.

The statement reads: “The complaint of an alleged attack by one of the leaders of the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), Mr. Henry Idahagbon, is the latest step in the plot by the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to disrupt peace and safety in Edo State.

“Today’s incident is another proof that members of the amorphous group are at war with themselves and the people of Edo State. The blame rightly should be dropped at the feet of the embattled National Chairman, who continues to violate orders and promote violence in the state.

He continued: “Comrade Oshiomhole has disobeyed orders by the Nigeria Police Force at the Federal and State levels not to hold public gatherings against the directives of the state government.

“His actions have led to the hospitalisation of tens of Edo people and the destruction of property valued in millions of naira. From Edo South to Edo North, he has traded in violence and left many in anguish in the wake of his strong-headed approach to entrenching himself as a godfather in the state.

“Even with this, he has not relented, but rather continues to fan the embers of division, acting as if he is above the law in the state.

“This incident is the latest in Comrade Oshiomhole’s schemes, as his lieutenants continue to perpetuate violence with his overt and covert support, which will not be tolerated by the Edo State Government,” Osagie stressed.

While calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Presidency to call Comrade Oshiomhole to order, Osagie assured Edo people that government would continue to resist attempts to fracture the peace and safety in the state.

“His ambition to become a godfather in Edo State is not worth the safety of the 4 million people in our state,” he reiterated.

