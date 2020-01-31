By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Amidst palpable tension in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the Council Chairman, Abdullahi Candido, has called for calm even as he rejects his allege suspension by the council legislators.

This follows an attempt by members of the legislative arm of the council to suspend him over alleged abuse of office.

Daily Times gathered that the move to suspend the Chairman was thwarted by persons who invaded the chamber while the proceeding was still ongoing.

It was gathered that the purported suspension came after the chairman as well as the representative of the petitioners, Civil Society for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, appeared before the chambers for questioning.

Consequently, further legislative proceedings could not also continue as the mace was seized from the chambers, and the Council secretariat was tensed as gun shots filled the air as workers scampered for safety.

Reacting to the development, Candido described what transpired as merely a figment of imagination, which cannot hold, because due process was not adhered to.

He urged the citizens and residents of AMAC to be calm, as he still remains the chairman of the council.

“I think it’s merely a figment of imagination, so it’s something that cannot hold because due process was not adhered to. There are more to it of course, and therefore I want to ask the citizens and residents of AMAC to be calm.

“Abdullahi Adamu Candido still remains the chairman of the council. And there is no question to get worried about it by all the residents of the council, as it’s null and void, and it will not hold.

“The councillors need to search their conscience, because I humbly appeared before them following their invitation.

“They told me that they are going to raise a committee investigate the allegations against me, and I said they have my fullest support, only but for them to do what they did, which is not within the confines of the law.

“So they they have hit themselves.

My assurance is that nothing has happened, I’m the Chairman of this Area Council and by the grace of God I remain so. I want to ask citizens of this Area Council to remain calm.” Said Candido

We trust you, Sirleaf tells Adesina

It could be recalled that a petition addressed to the Speaker was submitted to the legislative chambers by a civil society organisation Civil Society for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, on January 21.

According to the group they alleged that the chairman was in the habit of granting contracts and shady financial deals to his family members as well as abuse of office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

