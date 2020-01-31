A Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Friday ordered that a 33-year-old man, Clement Michael, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional facility pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Umar Ibrahim, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecution for legal advice.

Ibrahim, who did not take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the matter until February 21, for hearing.

The police charged Michael, whose address was not given with defilement.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 10 at 1 pm in the Malali area of Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant lured the nine-year-old-girl into his room and defiled her, asserting that the offence is punishable under Sections 261 of the Kaduna state Penal Code.

