An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, ordered the remand of two men, Attahiru Jafar and Abdulwahab Musa, in a correctional facility for allegedly robbing their victim of his motorcycle.

The Magistrate, Garba Kabir, ordered the remand of the defendants, who are facing a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

READ ALSO: Seven in court over alleged armed robbery, cultism



Kabir, however, adjourned the case till Feb. 11 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Medinat Wahab, had told the court that the case was transferred from the Okuta division to the state investigation department on Jan. 21 for discreet investigation.

The prosecutor added that on Dec. 18, 2019, Musa, of Sinakparu House, Yebereku village of Ilesha Baruba district, Kwara state, was arrested by the people of Kenu community in possession of one unregistered motorcycle.

She said that during interrogation, Musa confessed that he and Jafar, of Kenu village, conspired and stole the motorcycle from an unknown person.

Kabir further said that the first defendant facilitated the arrest of the second defendant, leading to the recovery of another motorcycle from them.

“Investigation conducted revealed that the defendants were the armed bandits who robbed one Usman Abdulrazaq of Munduro village, Gwanara District, of his motorcycle on Jan. 17.

“The investigation also revealed that the accused persons and others, now at large, conspired and robbed one Shagari Chuapa of Ilesha Baruba district of his unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N255,000,” she said.

The offence, said the prosecutor, was contrary to Sections 6(b) and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms Act.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

