The Southern Youths of Christians Association of Nigeria, SYCAN is set to embark on an international advocacy to the United Nations UN, to expose the predicament faced by Christians in Nigeria.

SYCAN President, Oluchukwu Green Nnabugwu, made this known to newsmen on Thursday, while reacting to recent reports of the killing of a CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi, of Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Nigerian military not sufficient to defeat Boko Haram– EU tells Buhari



Nnabugwu also revealed that apart from the UN, the group will also visit European Union, EU, and the African Union, AU, to lay bare the plague of Christians in the country.

The president who was disappointed with the inability of the government to protect lives and property of its citizens urged Christians in the country to be committed and proactive, as they pray for God’s intervention in the Nigeria insecurity challenges.

He stated, “We are so worried following the unabated kidnappings and gruesome murder of Rev Lawan Andimi, the CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa State and Rev Dennis Baguari by insurgents

“So, the Southern Youths of Christian Association of Nigeria is set to embark on international advocacy to the United Nations, UN; European Union, EU; Commonwealth, and African Union, AU.”

“We see the killings of Christians and innocent Nigerian as barbaric, evil and gruel, stating vehemently that governments at all tiers have consistently failed in their primary responsibility to secure lives and properties of it’s citizens.

“The Southern Christian Boss further urged Christians to be more proactive and committed to the ways of God, while praying for God’s Divine intervention,” he noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

