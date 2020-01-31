The Edo State Government has warned that very stiff penalties will be meted on any individual or group who flout orders from security agencies and government that unauthorized rallies in the name of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must not be held in any part of the state.

According to a statement by Crusoe Osagie Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy to the Edo State Government he said: ”It bears repeating that the Edo State Chapter of the APC has neither authorized nor organized any rally. The plans of the dissident Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) to again disrupt the peace in the state in Edo Central Senatorial District is unauthorized and goes against the directives of the Nigerian Police Force and the state government.

There are clandestine plans to hold a rally in Edo Central Senatorial District and government warns those orchestrating this crisis to desist forthwith. This is as similar gatherings in the past have resulted in civil disturbances, disruption of peace, injuries on innocent citizens and destruction of property, which the Edo State Government will no longer tolerate.

The Government calls on the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police to kindly call the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to order and let him know that no one can be above the law of the land and his ambition to be the ultimate godfather in Edo State is not worth the lives and safety of millions of Edo people.

The Edo State Government calls on the citizens and residents of the state to be law-abiding, go about their lawful businesses and shun any action that would undermine public peace and safety.

