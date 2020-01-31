Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) storms United State Embassy at Central Business District, Abuja to submit a petition on the party’s displeasure with the state of the Nigerian nation.

READ ALSO: CAN to embark on international advocacy to UN, EU,others against killings



From left is the Secretary PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Natuonal Organisung Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, waiting to be attended to by officials of the US Embassy.

Details Later…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

