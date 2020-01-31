Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has said that a bio-economy strategy plays the dual role of promoting growth and diversification of an economy as well as supporting the country in meeting its commitments to the Paris Agreement.

According to him, bio-economy strategy would address about a half of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), pointing out that many countries across the globe had carefully crafted their bio-economy strategies for efficient utilisation of their bio-resources while at the same time ensuring inter-generational equity by safeguarding the environment.

The minister, who stated this at a two-day workshop on “Creating a Sustainable Bio-economy for Nigeria”, added that the workshop, which was coming early in the year, was an indication of the current Administration’s policy thrust for economic diversification and growth.

He stated that the workshop also indicated Federal Government’s commitment to laying the foundation for long-term sustainable development of Nigeria, stressing that “the workshop is to a large extent part of efforts towards the production of a National Bio-economy Strategic Framework for Nigeria.”

The Minister said that Nigeria, as a tropical developing country, had huge potential in bio-resources, especially biomass which could be harnessed to create wealth, jobs and enhance the growth and development of the country.

He reiterated that “the focus of the present administration still remains the tripod of fighting corruption, providing security for its citizens and developing the economy.”

He said:, “It is now history that the Nigerian economy was in recession but some analysts have argued that the growth so far experienced is still fragile. In addition to witnessing a fragile growth, we are also having a revenue challenge due to the narrow revenue base.

“The diversification of both the economy and the revenue bases thus becomes critical and of immediate importance. The creation of bio-economy, which covers all the economic sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, building and construction, power and energy, transportation, health and education, mining and water, will require creating new products and markets that will enhance the growth of the Nigerian economy, thereby promoting diversification.

“We already have some actors in the bio-economy of Nigeria and we intend to strengthen them.”

Agba also said at the workshop that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020), which served as the blueprint in steering the nation’s economy away from recession to a path of positive growth would end this year.

He said the Ministry of Finance, Budget and national Planning was in the process of preparing a successor Medium-Term National development Plan (2021-2025) towards deepening the initiatives for diversified growth and sustainable development.

“The successor plan together with the Agenda 2030 is expected to accentuate and provide a coordinated approach for harnessing the inherent potential of the bio-economy, especially towards addressing the employment challenge in the country,” he declared.

Agba said that the workshop, which would set the tone for the preparation of the National Bio-economy Strategic Framework, was an important one, and that government accorded top priority to it.

He enjoined participants to be focused and contribute meaningfully to the deliberations while he solicited the support of development partners in the finalization of the National Bio-economy Strategic Framework for Nigeria, which is expected to serve as a key pillar of the country’s Medium-Term National Development Plan.

