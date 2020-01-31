The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State chapter is currently lobbying to win the heart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) senatorial candidate for Bauchi North senatorial district in the 2019 general elections, Honourable Farouk Mustapha to its folds.



A press release issued to our correspondent by the Auditor General of the part in the state, Alhaji Sani Bala said, “this is the man who pulled the highest number of votes in the whole country running under a party that is not APC or PDP, excluding Presidential election”.



The Auditor General who said Farouk is not new in the current political dispensation as a one time member of the House of Representatives maintained that the former lawmaker during his days, demonstrated ability to be a sound legislator and a worthy representative of his people.

The APC stalwart while extolling the poltical virtues of Farouk Mustapha said that he sponsored and cosponsored numerous bills that have significant impacts on the lives of not only the people of his constituency but Nigerians in general.

According to him, some of the dividends of democracy the ex- lawmaker gave to his constituency includes securing of hundreds of jobs for youths, running of an educational programme in every 6 months under his educational foundation, among others.

The APC Auditor General said that the educational program called Farouk Mustapha Foundation was duly organised and supervised by a lecturer from College Of Education (COE), Azare.



Alhaji Sani Bala who noted that some of the youths the former lawmaker sponsored has since excelled in different fields of life maintained that hundreds of young people, men and women empowered through skills acquisition and human development are now economically stable and independent.

“It is natural for him because of his political pedestal to represent his people, the Bauchi North in particular. His close relationship with the Senatorial mandate for more than a decade is certainly an extraordinary romance. The story of his early life is a parable of perseverance, his political epic carrier is a history of triumph,” Bala added.



The Auditor who said that the NNPP senatorial candidate is a politician to reckoned with, further stated that, that was why he contested under a weak party and was able to pull out the largest votes for his party in the country.

“You will see how gigantic this man is, if you know how strong the APC is in the Bauchi North Senatorial District, but he still recorded such success. He is truly a man of the people,” he said

However, the popular African proverb, “If you want to go fast you go alone, if you want to go far, you go together” is almost applicable to all human endeavour. This has been proven several times and instances,” Sani pointed out.



The statement added further that, “Bauchi State APC Youth Congress are also doing what it deem necessary to call the attention of the revered gentleman to cease this opportunity and join our great party, the APC, as the major opposition party in the state so as to have a stronger platform to continue his political journey.”

The statemet which expressed delight over the cordial relationship between the APC and Mustapha as demonstrated by how he worked for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari during the last presidential election can only be sustained.



It will be recalled that Honourable Farouk Mustapha who contested for Bauchi North senatorial district lost to Honourable Adamu Bulkachuwa of the All Progressives Congress.

Dissatisfied with the election result, Farouk challenged the victory of Bulkachuwa in the election petition tribunal and finally to court of appeal but still lost.

