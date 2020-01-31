Veteran actor, Antar Laniyan alongside Bimbo Akintola have shown their professionalism in yet another movie ‘Last Request’ as produced by Moses Olufemi and directed by James Abinibi

The movie tells a story of how a very beautiful family’s life gets tossed overnight, where a loving husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor that threatens his life. He has a last request that sends his family into disarray

The Block-buster movie, has won several awards internationally, including; Best Director African Film Awards 2019, Best Producer African Film Awards 2019 and Best Supporting Actress African Film Awards 2019.

Read Also: Grammy Award: Burna Boy loses Best World Music Album to Angélique Kidjo

Shot in Lagos, the movie also featured Linda Osifo, Yomi Blaq to mention amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

