Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday called on the people of Akwu community in Ankpa Local Government Area whom are at loggerheads over ascendancy to the traditional stool to sheath their swords and give peace a chance.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that violence erupted Wednesday night over who among two clans in Akwu community should produce the candidate to fill the vacant stool of “Onu Akwu” (village head of Akwu).

READ ALSO: APC scribe commends Abia South peaceful re-run elections



The fracas snowballed into full blown hostilities which led to the death of three persons with several others sustaining injury and about 20 houses torched in the clash which lasted for more than five hours

Gov. Bello, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, and made available to NAN on Friday in Lokoja, appealed to both sides to the clannish fued to sheath their swords.

He said there were procedures for appointment, confirmation and coronation of chieftaincy tittle in every chiefdom and urged them to tow the path of peace.

“The people of Akwu should follow such procedures rather than taking laws into their hands,” he said.

The governor warned that his administration would not tolerate any form of conflicts and acts that could lead to violence and breakdown of law and order.

“Any further breakdown of law and order in the area will not be condoned and the perpetrators of this crime will face the full wrath of the law.

“The traditional rulers should keep their doors open to entertain complaints from their subjects at all times.

“While we sympathise with those affected by this unfortunate incident, the government will go after those who carried out the violence.

“Every life is precious to us as government; anyone found committing any act of violence for whatever reason will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Bello directed security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book and restore peace to the troubled community.

He said measures had been put in place to check escalation of the crisis as well as provide relief to the affected persons.

NAN reports that about 20 houses were torched while five motorcycles were also burnt in the clash that lasted for more than five hours according to eye-witnesses.

The police, however, quelled the fracas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

